Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

