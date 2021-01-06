SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.65. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

