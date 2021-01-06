REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.