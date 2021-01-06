Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

