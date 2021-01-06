M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 177.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,127,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,753,024,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.43 and its 200 day moving average is $266.24. The company has a market cap of $650.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

