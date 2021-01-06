SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

