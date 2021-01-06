Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Critical Contrast

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 3.41 $89.83 million $1.23 13.70 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.89 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.50

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 74.65%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.93%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its product candidates include CHS-1420, an adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar candidate and CHS-0214, an etanercept (Enbrel) biosimilar candidate, which have completed Phase III clinical study for treating psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also developing ranibizumab (Lucentis), an ophthalmology biosimilar candidate; CHS-2020, an aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilar candidate; and CHS-131, a small-molecule drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions, as well as bevacizumab (Avastin), an oncology biosimilar candidate. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

