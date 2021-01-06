ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSTI. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of SSTI opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.90 million, a P/E ratio of 178.74, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 215,291 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.