Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

SVC opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

