Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $931.62 million, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $70.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

