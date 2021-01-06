TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOWN. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

