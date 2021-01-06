BNP Paribas Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $735.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,914.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $744.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 194.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 556.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

