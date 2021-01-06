The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.45

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $19.59. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 20,672 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 41.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

