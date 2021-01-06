Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $837.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

