Head-To-Head Review: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) versus P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.35 $232.85 million $4.61 19.41 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDACORP and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 1 4 0 2.80 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.66%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than P10.

Summary

IDACORP beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

