Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $837.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

