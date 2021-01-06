Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.66 ($178.42).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €129.10 ($151.88) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €136.85 and its 200 day moving average is €140.69.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

