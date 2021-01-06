Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

