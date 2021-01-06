Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Truist

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective raised by Truist from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $289.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $298.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

