Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

