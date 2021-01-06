BidaskClub Lowers American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Finance Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.