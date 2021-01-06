BidaskClub Lowers American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.
NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Finance Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.