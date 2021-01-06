Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

