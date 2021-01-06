Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.
NASDAQ BBCP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
