Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells 3,916 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCU opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $831.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SCU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

