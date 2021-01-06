Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$199,360.32 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,669.68.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

