Insider Selling: ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP Sells 13,940 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

