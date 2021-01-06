JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $736.90

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.90 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 103433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($9.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 709.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

