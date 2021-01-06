HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 84304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.18.

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

