Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.50

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.18 ($0.49), with a volume of 3345493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.90 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -356.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.80.

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

