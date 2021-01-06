Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 371.50 ($4.85), with a volume of 327457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

Specifically, insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

