Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.40

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.40 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 381.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 45850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.93.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

