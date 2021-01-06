Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,230.00

Shares of Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 184118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 950.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 725.15. The stock has a market cap of £560.51 million and a PE ratio of 92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.