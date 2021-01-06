Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.79. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 710,103 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 49.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

