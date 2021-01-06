NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NetSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.28.

NetSTREIT stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. NetSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,838,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

