Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nine Energy Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

