Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

MLI has been the subject of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mueller Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 496.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 159,641 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

