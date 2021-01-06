Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NCBS opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.