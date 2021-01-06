Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Separately, National Securities started coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 1.41. Trxade Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

