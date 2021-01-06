Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Financial Analysis

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alliant Energy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.44 $567.40 million $2.31 21.75 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.16 $2.94 billion $3.22 12.77

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliant Energy and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Exelon 1 3 9 0 2.62

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus price target of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Exelon has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Exelon.

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Exelon beats Alliant Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.