Sei Investments Co. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brady were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brady by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 196,855 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.