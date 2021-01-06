Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

