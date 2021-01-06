Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $228.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.25 million to $233.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $800.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

