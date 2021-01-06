Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.