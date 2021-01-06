iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 34,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.81.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

