Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

CUK stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

