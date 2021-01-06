Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

