BidaskClub Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

BIG opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

