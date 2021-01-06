Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter is poised to gain from strong order rates for innovative water solutions. Demand for and adoption of ultrasonic meter technology and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios continues to gain traction. New product offerings and consistent demand across end markets bode well. It is focused on investing in digital solutions and utilizing remote solutions to reduce overall costs. Solid backlog and strong bid pipeline on the back of healthy orders are encouraging. However, the inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials and parts for its products at favorable prices is likely to hurt Badger Meter’s business. High R&D costs for technology–driven products are further expected to hurt the bottom line. Sluggish demand in some businesses due to coronavirus-induced adversities remain another major headwind.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 58.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

