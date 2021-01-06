Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.40.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
