Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

