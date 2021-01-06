Daniel F. Voytas Sells 2,513 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,378.69.
CLXT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.
