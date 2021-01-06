Daniel F. Voytas Sells 2,513 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,378.69.

CLXT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

