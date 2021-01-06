Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NRIM stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

